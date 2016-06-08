There's a giant hole in the middle of Chicago -- and it might get filled with this sleek arched skyscraper

After the financial crisis in 2008, Chicago was left with a 110-foot wide, 76-foot deep hole that had been meant for a skyscraper that was never built.

The city has been looking for uses for the $50 million pit, and now there’s a bold new proposal: A supertall building that straddles a busy highway.

The proposed Gateway Tower, which was designed by the architecture firm Gensler, would plug the hole originally meant for the now-scrapped Chicago Spire. The new building would house luxury condos, hotels, retail space, and restaurants, and it would boast an unparalleled view of the Windy City.

The firm told Curbed Chicago that the observatory deck on the 2000-foot-tall structure would be a major moneymaker, and it looks like the view might be worth the price of admission.

It’s just a proposal at this point, but the Gateway Tower and its unique bends and supports would certainly be a novel addition to Chicago’s skyline.

NOW WATCH: This futuristic skyscraper looks like a stack of pancakes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.