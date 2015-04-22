There's a park full of poppies in western Sydney dedicated to fallen Australian soldiers

Poppy Park. Photo: Found & Captured.

A 2000sqm Poppy Park has bloomed in Sydney’s west to commemorate the ANZAC centenary and honour 102,000 fallen Australian soldiers.

There are 102,805 plastic poppies symbolise Australian soldiers killed in conflicts dating from Sudan in 1885 to present-day Afghanistan.

They’ve been arranged in the shape of a giant poppy with the name of a fallen digger attached to each stem.

Brothers Martin and Owen Rogers came up with the concept to commemorate the deaths of two great-uncles, who died in combat during World War I.

The display is reminiscent of the stunning memorial around the Tower of London last year to commemorate the centenary of the start of WWI.

Poppy Park can be found at Judges Park in Penrith and is open daily between 8am and 9pm until April 29.

The poppies are for sale, with proceeds going to the Penrith RSL sub-branch & Nepean Legacy. At the end of the display, the poppies will be packed into commemorative boxes for anyone who buys one.

Here’s what the park looks like from above:

Aerial view of Poppy Park, Penrith.

You can check out the promotional video below:

