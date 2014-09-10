There's A New World Champion For Getting The Next Round Of Beers In

Meet your new best mate from down the pub – German waiter Oliver Streumpfel.

Streumpo can carry nearly 62kg of beer, which has recently been confirmed as a new world record.

At the Gillemoos beer festival in Abensberg, he manfully handled 27 full mugs of beer for 40 metres. That’s 27 large beers – a $540 shout by Opera Bar prices.

He’s so dedicated to his thirsty mates that he hits up the gym in between pub nights.

“It is no longer enough to just carry the mugs, but you have to support the training by going to the gym, especially in winter when you don’t get much time carrying the beer mugs,” he told Reuters.

Champion.

