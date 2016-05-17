There's a new website which tells Australians how much they are worth in the jobs market

Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for SunLife.

Do you sometimes wonder what your true value in the jobs market is if your salary reflected all your education and career experience?

If you do, then a new tool that from online job search engine Adzuna called “ValueMyCV” will help answer that question.

Adzuna says ValueMyCV uses the same technology as Apple’s Siri and Google’s image search. The site works by analysing more than 100 different aspects of a CV when it’s uploaded – including work experience, job title, academic background and location – to calculate an estimate current market salary from that data.

I tried it with my CV and it took less than a minute to calculate a salary which was a little below my last full-time role in banking, but still pretty close.

I’ve been working for 30 years and my CV was optimised a few years back, but Adzuna says the site will make suggestions to optimise a CV if necessary. It will also match people to relevant jobs based on skills and experience, and personalise an interactive “career pathway”, Adzuna said.

Adzuna’s Australian CEO Raife Watson said the free site will answer the question he thinks everyone wants to know – “What’s my value in the market?” It also has an “email my boss” feature which allows users to send their salary estimate to their employer.

“ValueMyCV makes it easier for Australian employees to negotiate their package based on their skills and experience and extensive current market data,” Watson said.

Besides current employees checking their value and discussing it with their boss, Adzuna says it believes the site will be important for the approximately 190,000 women returning from maternity leave each year, close to 200,000 students graduating from University each year, and Australians transitioning from declining industries like manufacturing and mining back to workforce.

The site will be officially launched on Wednesday but the beta site is live here.



*Disclosure: Adzuna is owned by Fairfax Media, which also owns Allure, Business Insider Australia’s publishing company

