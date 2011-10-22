There's A New World Record For The Fastest Straitjacket Escape

Earlier this month, Lucas Wilson of Port Dover, Ontario, Canada achieved a new Guinness World Record for the fastest escape from a straitjacket and chains while hanging upside down.



Performing at the Norfolk County Fair, the 21-year-old made three attempts throughout the day each surpassing Mr. Straitjacket’s existing record of 54.24 seconds set in the United Kingdom in 2006.

Lucas’ first two escapes of 39 and 29 seconds were briefly Guinness World Records. The third escape was his fastest, clocking in at a blistering 19.2 seconds.

Earlier in the day a Guinness World Record adjudicator had made a thorough examination of the chains and straitjacket, weighed Lucas and measured his chest to ensure the straitjacket met the regulations and guidelines for the record category.

Immediately after the final successfulattempt, a new Guinness World Record certificate was presented to Lucas.



