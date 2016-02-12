There's a new reality show streaming service launching in Australia called Hayu

To feed Australia’s never-ending desires for the likes of the Kardashians, there’s yet another new streaming service launching called Hayu.

Launching next month for $5.99 a month, Hayu is put together by NBCUniversal and will be bringing with it over 3000 episodes of reality TV, with shows including “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, “Real Housewives” and “Made in Chelsea”.

A further 500 episodes are being aimed to be added each year. However, most of the content won’t be exclusive to the service, so many shows will still be available on Foxtel or other providers that have existing rights.

At launch you’ll be able to watch it on your phone, tablet and connected TV, although it’s not clear what TV brands that means or if consoles are supported.

The best news for reality show fans though is that most of the shows on Hayu will be available the same day as they air in the USA.

The other big feature Hayu is touting is its social media integration. The reality TV stars in the shows will have their social media accounts integrated into the apps so you can tweet along with them while you’re watching the shows.

There is also a highlights snip feature, where you can share clips from the show on Facebook or Twitter with one tap.

Hayu will now be the fifth streaming service to launch in Australia, following Netflix, Presto, Stan and Australia’s original service Quickflix.

