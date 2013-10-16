There's A New Documentary About 'Bronies' -- Guys Who Love 'My Little Pony'

LogoTV ‘Bronies’ are often discriminated against, especially in the in the Appalachian mountains, as revealed in a new Logo documentary.

On last night’s season premiere of Logo’s “

WHAT?! Logo Documentaries” series, the unconventional, underground, and often discriminated against world of bronies was revealed.

First thing’s first — a “brony” is a male fan of the cartoon, “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.”

The doc, “WHAT?! Bronies: Adult Fans of My Little Pony” delves into the phenomenon and the extreme flack bronies face for liking a cartoon that is primarily targeted at young girls.

“Forced to live out their fanboy (and fangirl) desires in secrecy, these mostly straight “bronies” must grapple with their misunderstood love for “My Little Pony” while preparing for the annual convention, BronyCon,” states a release on Logo’s website.

Throughout the hour-long doc, we meet a serviceman who discusses his inability to reveal his brony fandom to military friends, and some fathers who initially experienced uneasiness with their sons’ interest in the cartoon.

Alex Tibcken of Andrews, North Carolina, was the recipient of homophobic slurs and had his car vandalised for putting “My Little Pony” decals on its windows.

As Tibcken’s friend Christopher explains, “If you choose to be a Brony in the Appalachian mountains, you’re gonna have problems. You might get beat up, you could get cussed at, you could get things thrown at you. It’s not an easy thing.”

Another recently released film about bronies, “Bronies: The Extremely Unexpected Adult Fans of My Little Pony,” further examines the phenomenon, revealing what draws fans to “My Little Pony” to begin with.

Take a look at the “WHAT?! Bronies: Adult Fans of My Little Pony” preview here:

