There's A New Crop Of Power Players And They Come From SuccessFactors

Rob Bernshteyn, CEO of Coupa Software

Photo: Rob Bernshteyn

Some companies are like trees. They seed the world with executives that run the next crop of startups. So it is with SuccessFactors.Before SAP bought SuccessFactors for $3.4 billion last year, the company made millionaires out of a lot of employees by going public in 2007.



SuccessFactors alums are now working at some 13 up-and-coming companies including Lithium, ServiceMax, Pandora, Coupa, Okta, Saba, Responsys, Keas, Crowdfactory, Marketo, Castlight, Bizo and Workday. Check out the SuccessFactors startup tree in a super cool infographic published by AllThiingsD.

And maybe that’s the perfect spot for these folks. One alum, Rob Bernshteyn, predicts that SuccessFactors will have a hard time thriving under SAP’s control.

