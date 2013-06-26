There's A New Cell Network That Gives Phones Internet Speeds 10X Faster Than Your Home Internet

Korean telecom company SK Telecom unveiled something called LTE-Advanced today.



It’s a super fast cell network for phones.

Using it, you can download 100 megabytes per second.

That’s about 10X faster than your current home Internet speeds.

The first device that will be able to use LTE-A is a new Samsung smartphone called the Galaxy S4 LTE-Advance.

LTE-A isn’t available in the US yet.

Hopefully it will be soon. It sounds amazing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.