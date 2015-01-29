There's A New Air Force One!

The US Air Force has reportedly selected the Boeing 747-8 as the President’s next official plane.

According to Reuters, two sources “close to the decision” said that the Air Force is close to announcing its decision to replace the current 747 with the latest version of Boeing’s jumbo jet.

The current fleet of Presidential aircraft entered service in 1990, during the George H.W. Bush administration. The two planes — with tail numbers 28000 and 29000 — are highly modified examples of the Boeing 747-200B airliner.

The US Air Force’s decision should come as welcome news for Boeing’s struggling 747 program. The company announced last month that it would slow production of the 747-8 due to lagging sales.

Boeing has only 39 unfilled orders — 26 passenger versions and 13 cargo planes — for the 747, the Seattle Times reported.

According to Boeing, the 747-8 retails for $US367.8 million.

