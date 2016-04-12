There's a 'mystery shopper' scam targeting Walmart customers

Scammers are targeting Walmart customers with a fake mystery shopper program.

Here’s how the scam works:

A letter is sent to customers claiming that they have been randomly selected for Walmart’s “quality control” mystery shopping program.

The letter contains a check worth up to $2,000, and instructs the customer to “activate” the check by registering on a website that asks for their personal information, including their name, address, phone number, and social security number.

Then they are instructed to deposit the check in their bank account and spend the money on anything at Walmart and rate their experience in a survey.

Massac County Sherriff’s Department A check that a customer in Illinois received.

Once you deposit the check into your account, the scammers drain your account, according to the Massac County, Illinois Sherriff’s department.

The scam been around for years, and recently resurfaced, according to CSO, a website that covers cyber security. In 2011, a Los Angeles man fell victim to the scam and lost $4,000.

Here’s the letter that one customer received:

