There's A Misspelled Word In Kevin Durant's Giant Back Tattoo

Kevin Durant finished his back tattoo on Tuesday and posted a photo on Instagram to show his fans.



But Sarah Kogod of the Washington Post found one big problem: the word mature is spelled “mautre.” Whoops.

The script on Durant’s back is James 1:2-4 from the Bible which reads:

Consider it a sheer gift, friends, when tests and challenges come at you from all sides. You know that under pressure, your faith-life is forced into the open and shows its true colours. So don’t try to get out of anything prematurely. Let it do its work so you become mature and well-developed, not deficient in any way.

InstagramHere’s the whole tattoo:

