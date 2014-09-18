There's A Massive Police Presence In Sydney In The Wake Of Terrorist Raids Across The City

NSW Police will have 220 officers on the streets of Sydney today “dealing with any trouble makers”.

NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione announced the launch of Operation Hammerhead saying “today’s operation reflects the reality of the threat we face”.

“In NSW you will see an increased police in the days and weeks ahead. We will be focusing on transport hubs, places where people gather in large numbers, iconic locations and critical infrastructure.

“And as always, we do want to public to remain vigilant and tells us if they notice something that doesn’t look right,” Commissioner Scipione said.

Suspicious activity should be reported to the National Security Hotline on 1800 123 400.

