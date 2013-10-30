There's A MASSIVE Shortage Of Uber Kittens

Jillian D'Onfro
KittensScreenshot / Steve Kovach

When
Uber announced that it would be delivering kittensdoor-to-door today in honour of National Cat Day, the Internet went crazy with excitement.

Unfortunately, the demand really is as high — and the kittens are as scarce — as Uber warned in its press release.

If you open the Uber app, there’s a “Kittens!” request button, but it isn’t easy to snag a furry friend.

Despite multiple people trying to score a kitten from multiple accounts, Business Insider has had no luck so far, and a quick Twitter search will show that a lot of other people are suffering from a lack of kittens as well.

Tagged In

cat sai-us uber