There's A MASSIVE Shortage Of Uber Kittens

Uber announced that it would be delivering kittensdoor-to-door today in honour of National Cat Day, the Internet went crazy with excitement.

Unfortunately, the demand really is as high — and the kittens are as scarce — as Uber warned in its press release.

If you open the Uber app, there’s a “Kittens!” request button, but it isn’t easy to snag a furry friend.

Despite multiple people trying to score a kitten from multiple accounts, Business Insider has had no luck so far, and a quick Twitter search will show that a lot of other people are suffering from a lack of kittens as well.

No kittens available? You are dead to me, @uber. pic.twitter.com/7S0k9FQhCg

— Brian Morrissey (@bmorrissey) October 29, 2013

This @uber kitten shortage is really harshin’ my vibe.

— Dan Geiger (@dan_geiger) October 29, 2013

My office is trying so hard to request kittens from @Uber_NYC but all kittens are currently being snuggled :( #NationalCatDay #uberkittens

— Ali Accarino (@aliaccarino) October 29, 2013

I’m blaming Buzzfeed offices, the Uber cats are unavailable to be snuggled! pic.twitter.com/xTg3EMCueo

— Rafat Ali (@rafat) October 29, 2013

