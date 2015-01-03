There's A Massive Car Pileup On A New Hampshire Highway Right Now

There’s a massive car pileup have on I-93 in New Hampshire, state police confirmed to WMUR Friday morning.

The estimated 50 to 100 car pileup occurred around 10:30 a.m. ET in Ashland near exit 24. Officials are still working to figure out what caused the crash, but icy roads and heavy snow are likely contributing factors, according to CNBC.

Numerous injuries have been reported, and pictures on social media show flames as well. I-93 has been shut down north of Exit 24, according to CECN.

Ashland, NH **Major Accident** Interstate 93 NB @ MM76.4, estimated 50 car pile up. Credit Ben pic.twitter.com/m5RppCeiIP

— NeEmergencyNewsWX (@NeEmergencyNews) January 2, 2015

Man captures dramatic aftermath of pileup on Canadian interstate after snow squall http://t.co/rc6mELspQd pic.twitter.com/55nQRBSulN

— Jonathan D. Woods (@jonwoods) January 1, 2015

RT @neemergencynews: Ashland, NH **Major Accident** Interstate 93 NB @ MM76.4, estimated 50 car pile up. Credit Ben pic.twitter.com/KLsCsMWgGb

— Matt Noyes (@MattNoyesNECN) January 2, 2015

The story is developing …

