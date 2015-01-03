There's A Massive Car Pileup On A New Hampshire Highway Right Now

Natasha Bertrand

There’s a massive car pileup have on I-93 in New Hampshire, state police confirmed to WMUR Friday morning.

The estimated 50 to 100 car pileup occurred around 10:30 a.m. ET in Ashland near exit 24. Officials are still working to figure out what caused the crash, but icy roads and heavy snow are likely contributing factors, according to CNBC.

Numerous injuries have been reported, and pictures on social media show flames as well. I-93 has been shut down north of Exit 24, according to CECN

 The story is developing …

