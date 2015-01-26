Massive Blizzard Hits Northeast -- Airports, Roadways, And Railroads Affected In NYC Region

Spencer Platt/Getty Images The blizzard picked up strength Monday afternoon.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared that the storm, expected to hit late Monday afternoon and continue through the evening, could be historic.

At the New York region’s three major airports:

•The Federal Aviation Administration issued “ground stop” for operations at Newark Liberty International Airport has been lifted. The airport is now operated with only limited delays.

•LaGuardia Airport’s ground stop has also been lifted. However, the FAA is reporting in-flight delays of 46 minutes to one hour for inbound flights to LaGuardia.

•United Airlines announced earlier today that it will cancel all flights out of its hub at Newark Liberty International Airport.

•Despite worsening weather conditions Monday afternoon, JFK airport was operating with only limited delays.

Numerous flights were cancelled in advance of the storm.

According to NBC News, the New York State Thruway “and all other state controlled highways” will be shut down after midnight.

Connecticut will close its roads after 9 p.m.

Winter Storm Juno, a nor’easter moving up the East Coast, is what’s causing everyone to prepare for the worst.

In total, almost 40 million people are expected to endure a blizzard that could dump two to three feet of snow across a band running from Washington, D.C., to New England.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority posted the following service update to its website:

“NYC Transit will store trains underground on express tracks starting this evening to protect the subway car fleet from the elements and ensure that trains are ready for the next rush period. This means that only local service will be available and all overnight construction work is cancelled.”

The MTA also said that service on the B train would end early, and that service in the 7 train could be curtailed.

Trains were added to both Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad service, to aid commuters who planned to leave New York City early. The MTA advised that LIRR service could be stopped at 11 p.m.

New Jersey Transit announced that it would shut down all service at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, with train service not expected to resume until Thursday.

In anticipation of several feet of snow, New York City has suspended alternate-side parking regulations, which means that drivers may have to spend some time later this week excavating their cars from snow drifts.

Garbage trucks will be off the streets as the city gears up its fleet of snowplows to kick into action once the heavy weather arrives.

The New York City public schools canceled all after-school activities and announced that the system would be closed on Tuesday.

Accuweather Winter Storm Juno is expected to dump a lot of snow on the Northeast.

