There's a manhunt for a gunman who stole a $230,000 Audi during a test drive in Sydney

Photo: NSW Police Force/ Facebook.

A man has stolen a $230,000 high-performance Audi during a test drive in Sydney’s north yesterday.

The incident resulted in a police chase across Sydney, but authorities failed to catch the culprit, who is now at large.

The Audi R8’s owner had posted a number of advertisements for the sale of the car on the internet before the attacker asked for a test drive.

The pair met in Balgowlah, in Sydney’s northern beaches, before the owner was held at gunpoint, pistol whipped and forced out of the car.

He reported the incident to police who put out a description of the car.

An image of an Audi model R8. Photo by Dmitry Valberg (originally posted to Flickr as Audi R8 GT). CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Police located the stolen car in Mosman. That led to a car chase proceeded through the Sydney Harbour Tunnel to the inner city and into the Lane Cove Tunnel.

Police were forced to terminate the pursuits several times due to the high-risk behaviour of the driver where he rammed several cars including a police car.

They lost track of the driver near Beecroft.

He is described as Mediterranean or Middle Eastern in appearance with a thin build, possibly aged in his 20’s. His hair is shaved at the sides and is long on top. At the time he was wearing a long, black leather jacket, black shirt and pants and white sneakers

Police are urging anyone who sees the driver, or the white 2014 model with red seats and the NSW registration plates DCL 86X, to call triple zero immediately. They also warn not to approach the vehicle or the man.

The owner of the car was taken to Manly Police Station where he was treated for a cut to his face.

