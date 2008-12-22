There's A "Mamma Mia! Effect" On The Tourism Industry?

Other destinations is looking rather empty, its owners reduced to calling up customers, or even cutting deals to take stock in lieu of cash for hotel rooms. Not the relatively unknown tiny Greek island of Skopelos featured in the movie Mamma Mia. (Known to movie fans as “Kalokairi.”) Brits, Hungarians, and Australians are particularly obsessed. In the UK, the movie has just overtook Titanic as the highest grossing ever.



Guardian via eTN: Some want weddings. Others want champagne receptions at sunset on their own private beach. Others, still, want to take a leaf straight out of the film script and “dance and kiss on the beach.”

It’s called the Mamma Mia! effect. And nowhere is it felt more keenly than on the Aegean isle of Skopelos, where the capacity for life to imitate art has gone full throttle since the release of the film version of the hit Abba stage show.

“The phones never stop ringing,” says Mayor Christos Vasiloudi. “People call in all the time asking how they can get to our Mamma Mia! paradise.”

Just don’t take a sidetrip to Athens while you’re in the neighbourhood. We hear there’s a little trouble over there.

