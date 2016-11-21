There's a major shift going on in Australian cricket

Photo: Ishara S.Kohikara/ AFP/ Getty Images.

The Australian cricket team is having a shocker.

Having lost to South Africa in Hobart last week, a repeat performance in the Adelaide Test on Thursday will see it equal its worst losing streak since the 1880s.

Six players of the 12-man squad from the horror ­innings loss in Hobart have been axed, paving the way for a major mid-summer shakeup.

Stepping up to the crease is 20-year-old British-born Matt Renshaw, who will open the batting for the Aussies.

Some have called it the greatest gamble in Australian cricket in more than three decades, but perhaps that’s what is needed. The one they’re talking about 30 years was Steve Waugh, who made his Test debut in 1985 at the age of 20.

“A week ago I was playing grade cricket for Toombul (in Brisbane) — now I could be playing for Australia,” Renshaw told The Australian.

According to his biography on cricket.com.au, Renshaw’s moment on the domestic scene was in December 2015 when he struck 170 against NSW to become the youngest first-class century maker for Queensland. The performance saw him finish his maiden Sheffield Shield campaign as Queensland’s leading Shield run-scorer with 738 at 43.41.

Born in Yorkshire, he was a family friend of England batsman Joe Root as a youngster. He moved to New Zealand at seven years old, then Australia age 11.

The other uncapped players joining Renshaw are NSW opener Nic Maddinson, Victorian Peter Handscomb and Chadd Sayers from South Australia. Jackson Bird and Matthew Wade also come in to make up the six mid-series replacements.

