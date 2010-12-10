"There's A Major Shift Going On At Twitter"

Dan Frommer of SAI is reporting “a major shift [is] going on at Twitter, with the business side playing a more dominant role at the company at the expense of the product side.”



Gossipers tell him things are ugly between new Twitter CEO Dick Costolo and old CEO Ev Willams – and that recently departed VP of product Jason Goldman is just a collateral casualty of turf war between Twitters’ “business” people and it’s “product” people.

The money quote is from an unnamed Valley bigwig who says he is “now worried about Twitter.”

This is the kind of sh-t that makes people want to configure their boards” the way Mark Zuckerberg did at Facebook, “so that the business side can never oust the product side.”

More details in Frommer’s bombshell here >>

