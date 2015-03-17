There's a major catch to Australian tech company SkyFii's free internet at Westfield

Westfiled Shopping Centre. Photo: Getty Images

If you decide to connect to SkyFii’s free Wi-Fi service at Westfield malls across the country your internet, shopping, location and social media habits will be monitored and you’ll be sent marketing messages and direct email offers.

Fairfax Media reports that shoppers registering for the free service, available at dozens of malls across Australia, will be tracked in real-time and the data sent to retailers in order to assist in improving marketing to potential consumers.

The data sent will also contain feedback for shopping centres and retailers on ways to attract and retain customers and encourage further spending.

Skyfii chief executive Wayne Arthur told Fairfax that the revenue procured from this data analysis and consulting services will soon exceed the revenue it gets from supplying the internet service.

“There’s a lot of data out there that these companies have access to but most of them don’t know what to do with it and don’t have a use case for it,” he said.

Shoppers get up to 1GB of free data to use over a three-hour period each day and the service will be accessible across common mall areas.

The company’s pilot program attracted almost 3000 sessions on average per day at each Westfield centre when tested last year, and reportedly lengthened the average stay, with shoppers who use the service staying 12% longer than those who did not.

In late November last year SkyFii listed on the ASX via RKS Consolidated. SkyFii also has a presence in Indonesia, South Africa and Brazil.

