There's A Lot On The Line In The Premier League's 'Survival Sunday'

It is the final weekend of the season in the English Premier League, and thanks to a close title chase at the top of the standings, relegation at the bottom of the table, and tickets to the Champions League in between, there is plenty at stake on “Survival Sunday.”To keep things on the up-and-up, all 10 matches will start at the same time (10:00 AM ET) on Sunday. And here are the six matches to keep an eye on…



Manchester City vs Queens Park Rangers

A win will guarantee Manchester City its first league championship since 1968, and its first in the 20-year history of the Premier League. They are currently tied with Manchester United at the top of the table, but have a (likely) insurmountable lead in the tie-breaker, with a goal differential that is eight goals better. While City is unbeaten at home this season (17-1-0), QPR will be motivated for the upset, as they could be demoted out of the top division if they lose and the Bolton Wanderers win.

Sunderland vs Manchester United



It is simple for Manchester United. They need to hope that Man City loses or draws in their match and Man U must beat Sunderland. A draw with Sunderland would also be enough if City loses to QPR. Man U is already guaranteed a spot in next season’s Champions League.

West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal

Arsenal has a one point lead over Tottenham Hotspur for the all-important third spot in the table. A win and they are in the Champions League. However, if Arsenal loses, they could fall to fourth if the Spurs win. And if Arsenal loses and both the Spurs and Newcastle United win, Arsenal would fall to fifth and out of the Champions League all-together (5th place goes to the Europa League tournament).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

The Spurs, who at one point looked like a lock for one of the top three spots, had a recent stretch of nine games with just one win. If Newcastle wins on Sunday, the Spurs need a win to guarantee a spot in Champions League qualifying, and could move them up to third if Arsenal loses. Tottenham could also win a tie-breaker with a tie and an Arsenal loss by more than one goal. But that doesn’t matter if Newcastle wins. Tottenham would hold a tie-breaker over Newcastle.

Everton vs Newcastle United

Newcastle is guaranteed to finish in the top five and at least a spot in the Europa League. But if they can win on the road at Everton, things get more interesting as they could still finish as high as third with a loss by Arsenal and a loss or tie by Tottenham Hotspur.

Stoke City vs Bolton Wanderers

With the bottom three teams in the standings facing demotion out of the Premier League, two of the spots are already spoken for (Blackburn Rovers, Wolverhampton Wanderers). The Bolton Wanderers need a win over Stoke City and a loss by Queens Park Rangers to avoid being the third. But with QPR facing Manchester City, Bolton has a very good shot if they can get things done against Stoke.

