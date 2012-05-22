There's A Unionization Battle Going On Between Target And Its Workers At This Store

Photo: Google Street View

NEW YORK (AP) — An administrative law judge from the National labour Relations Board has overturned the union election last year at a Target store on New York’s Long Island and ordered a new election.The decision comes almost a year after The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1500 had contested the 137-85 vote against unionization in June 2011, arguing that Target illegally intimidated workers. Target denied the allegations.



A “yes” vote would have made the store Target’s first with a unionized work force. Target has 1,700 stores, all in the U.S.

Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder said late Monday that the company “respectfully” disagrees with the decision.

“We firmly believe Target followed all the laws throughout the union’s campaign at its Valley Stream store and that the process leading up to the June 2011 election was fair and legal,” she said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press.

She said the company is evaluating the appropriate steps to take next.

The Valley Stream, N.Y., store closed April 28 for “extensive renovations” and will reopen later this year, Snyder said.

The UFCW has contended the temporary closing came “in retaliation” against the workers for their vote. It said in a May 2 statement that workers in “good standing with the company” were transferred or reassigned when the store closed.

The UFCW charged that, before last year’s union vote, Target prohibited employees from wearing pro-union buttons and threatened those who spoke about the union would be fired. The union also said Target circulated fliers threatening employees that the Valley Stream store would close if employees voted to unionize.

In a 40-page decision issued by Steven Davis, administrative law judge for the NRLB in New York, said Target “engaged in certain unfair labour practices.”

