There's A Lot Of People Speculating That Alexander The Great's Tomb May Have Been Found

The Greek Prime Minister has announced the discovery of a tomb that many are claiming – or hoping – belongs to Alexander the Great.

More details will come in the next couple of weeks, but the massive burial site has been uncovered in the area of Amphipolis in the Macedonia region of Northern Greece.

Experts will only say it “belonged to an important figure dating back to the last quarter of the Fourth Century BC”, according to the BBC.

Lead archaeologist Katerina Peristeri confirmed it “certainly dated from after the death of Alexander the Great”, in Babylon in 323BC. However, the broader opinion is that Alexander was buried in Egypt and that the Amphipolis tomb is more likely to belong to one of his favoured generals.

Alexander assumed the Grecian throne at the age of 20 when his father was assassinated. Before he died 13 years later, he had built an empire that stretched from the Danube across Persia almost to India.

The Greek Prime Minister, Antonis Samaras, said only of the find that it was “especially significant”.

“The land of Macedonia continues to move and surprise us, revealing its unique treasures, which combine to form the unique mosaic of Greek history of which all Greeks are very proud,” he said.

Here’s what’s known about the burial mound so far:

The large mound complex has so far taken two years to unearth at the Kasta hill site.

It’s 10 times bigger than that of Alexander’s father, Philip II of Macedon.

It’s nearly 500m long and made of marble imported from the nearby island of Thassos.

There are claims it was made by Alexander’s close architect friend, Dinocrates.

