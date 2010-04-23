There's A Kangaroo At Google's New York Office

Today is bring your children to work day. Some offices, like ours, provided paper and markers for kids to play with while their parents got some work done.



Other offices, like Google, have a kangaroo for the kids to pet. Good for the kids! But, this can’t teach them what it’s like to work at Google, can it?

Here’s a video from Google employee Kurt Alfred Kluever’s Twitter feed.

Now take a tour of Google’s offices: Google New York: Scooters, Slides, And Legos — Oh My! →



