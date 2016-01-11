There's a huge tire factory fire in Melbourne right now

Sarah Kimmorley

A massive fire has broken out at a recycling plant in the industrial area of Broadmeadows in Melbourne.

The local Metropolitan Fire Brigade says firefighters are responding to the incident but it is currently not yet under control.

It is reported that the fire has taken hold of a pile of tyres, 100 metres by 60 metres in size.

The black plume of toxic smoke can be seen in the city’s CBD and from the Mornington Peninsula, 100 kilometres away.

No houses are in danger, but a smoke warning has been issued for the surrounding area.

The MFB has recommended people in the Broadmeadows area to stay indoors and to close all windows and doors.

It suggests if you are experiencing any symptoms that may be due to exposure, seek medical advice or call ‘Nurse on Call’ on 1300 606 024.

People are posting photos of the thick, black smoke on social media.

More to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.