There's a huge tire factory fire in Melbourne right now

A massive fire has broken out at a recycling plant in the industrial area of Broadmeadows in Melbourne.

The local Metropolitan Fire Brigade says firefighters are responding to the incident but it is currently not yet under control.

It is reported that the fire has taken hold of a pile of tyres, 100 metres by 60 metres in size.

The black plume of toxic smoke can be seen in the city’s CBD and from the Mornington Peninsula, 100 kilometres away.

No houses are in danger, but a smoke warning has been issued for the surrounding area.

The MFB has recommended people in the Broadmeadows area to stay indoors and to close all windows and doors.

It suggests if you are experiencing any symptoms that may be due to exposure, seek medical advice or call ‘Nurse on Call’ on 1300 606 024.

People are posting photos of the thick, black smoke on social media.

#Broadmeadows: Here's an idea of the size of the smoke plume – @MFB_NEWS has escalated its response @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/tJLPryR9f7 — Nathan Tanti (@ntanti) January 10, 2016

Planes navigating around the smoke plume in Broadmeadows. @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/yTXns4DdEe — Andrew Nelson (@Andrew_Nelson9) January 10, 2016

Another shot from the @9NewsMelb chopper. @Qantas 737 dodging the Maygar Bvd fire pic.twitter.com/YWLcYItfdi — Andrew Lund (@andrew_lund) January 10, 2016

That's a big fire in Broadmeadows pic.twitter.com/lQLxyIRZoe — Rob Mitchell (@RobMitchellMP) January 10, 2016

The tyre fire burning in Broadmeadows can be seen clearly from Essendon pic.twitter.com/Kgz9Ql21RZ — Taryn 'Taz' Elder (@tazelder) January 10, 2016

Smoke plume from tyre fire at Broadmeadows. MFB firies battling blaze. Taken from Taylor's lakes. pic.twitter.com/bwXL7IAD5n — Michael Campbell (@number1rookie) January 10, 2016

The Broadmeadows fire plume from Brimbank Park. pic.twitter.com/xUJmWR7hez — Brett Treweek (@BrettTreweek) January 10, 2016

More to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.