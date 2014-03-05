There's A Huge Storm Rolling Over Sydney And The Pictures Are Amazing

There’s a storm rolling in over Sydney right now. A big one. Interestingly, it actually looks like an alien craft is about to emerge from the cloud in a very Independence Day like way. Check out these photos.
Tweets about “”pic.twitter.com” AND #sydneystorm OR “Sydney” AND “storm” “
#SydneyStorm “@writenote1: @702sydney Getting a great send-off from #sydney this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/7w5QJTMJJz”
— 702 ABC Sydney (@702sydney) March 5, 2014
Great pic RT @DrRachie: A plane races to escape the storm @702sydney pic.twitter.com/Cqf7i6hkmv
— David Paris (@DavidParis) March 5, 2014
#Sydney storm!!! Here we go. #SlowDown #LightsOn @SkyNewsWeather pic.twitter.com/ZDQFa38wsP
— Paul Murray (@PMOnAir) March 5, 2014
Woohoo Southerly Buster! RT @Damo_Q: #Storm hitting Sydney @smh @702sydney pic.twitter.com/8ZYy9YnYNj
— Helen Davidson (@heldavidson) March 5, 2014
Ominous storm rolling in over Sydney pic.twitter.com/jIdIXPlWh0
— Ben Harris-Roxas (@ben_hr) March 5, 2014
Some formidable looking storm clouds rolling in over Sydney. Watch out commuters! #sydneyweather #stormclouds pic.twitter.com/lNe8pFO3el
— Helen Cameron (@helenlovesfood) March 5, 2014
#Storm hitting Sydney @smh @702sydney pic.twitter.com/QUbRpLjLhW
— Damien Quinnell (@Damo_Q) March 5, 2014
Storm's acomin' pic.twitter.com/fcxESuPbev
— Rohan Pearce (@rohan_p) March 5, 2014
This post originally appeared at Gizmodo.
