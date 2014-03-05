There's A Huge Storm Rolling Over Sydney And The Pictures Are Amazing

Luke Hopewell

There’s a storm rolling in over Sydney right now. A big one. Interestingly, it actually looks like an alien craft is about to emerge from the cloud in a very Independence Day like way. Check out these photos.


This post originally appeared at Gizmodo.

