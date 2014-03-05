There's A Huge Storm Rolling Over Sydney And The Pictures Are Amazing

There’s a storm rolling in over Sydney right now. A big one. Interestingly, it actually looks like an alien craft is about to emerge from the cloud in a very Independence Day like way. Check out these photos.

Great pic RT @DrRachie: A plane races to escape the storm @702sydney pic.twitter.com/Cqf7i6hkmv — David Paris (@DavidParis) March 5, 2014

Ominous storm rolling in over Sydney pic.twitter.com/jIdIXPlWh0 — Ben Harris-Roxas (@ben_hr) March 5, 2014

Some formidable looking storm clouds rolling in over Sydney. Watch out commuters! #sydneyweather #stormclouds pic.twitter.com/lNe8pFO3el — Helen Cameron (@helenlovesfood) March 5, 2014

This post originally appeared at Gizmodo.

