There's A 'Highly Secret List' Of Super Rich Facebook Employees Called The TNR250

Nicholas Carlson
Facebook employees with gunsSmith (holding the gun on the right) is locked and loaded for Facebook!

Photo: Jim Migdal

Nick Bilton of the Times published a reminder over the weekend: People in Silicon Valley only pretend to not care about money and all the fabulous things it buys.The truth is they love it!

Bilton’s examples:

  • There is a “highly secret list” at Facebook called the TNR250 for “The Nouveau Riche 250.” It’s a list of Facebook’s first 250 employees, who are all rich enough to quietly discuss what kind of aeroplanes, yachts, and islands they would like to buy.
  • Yammer CEO David Sacks threw himself a $1.4 million birthday party earlier this year.  The theme: “Let him eat cake.”
  • Last month, more million dollar homes were bought in Silicon Valley than anywhere else.
  • VCs, according to Roger McNamee, are “making a million bucks a year without generating much, if any, return.”

