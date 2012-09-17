There's A 'Highly Secret List' Of Super Rich Facebook Employees Called The TNR250

Smith (holding the gun on the right) is locked and loaded for Facebook!

Photo: Jim Migdal

Nick Bilton of the Times published a reminder over the weekend: People in Silicon Valley only pretend to not care about money and all the fabulous things it buys.The truth is they love it!



Bilton’s examples:

There is a “highly secret list” at Facebook called the TNR250 for “The Nouveau Riche 250.” It’s a list of Facebook’s first 250 employees, who are all rich enough to quietly discuss what kind of aeroplanes, yachts, and islands they would like to buy.

Yammer CEO David Sacks threw himself a $1.4 million birthday party earlier this year. The theme: “Let him eat cake.”

Last month, more million dollar homes were bought in Silicon Valley than anywhere else.

VCs, according to Roger McNamee, are “making a million bucks a year without generating much, if any, return.”

