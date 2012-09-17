There's A 'Highly Secret List' Of Super Rich Facebook Employees Called The TNR250

Photo: Jim Migdal
Nick Bilton of the Times published a reminder over the weekend: People in Silicon Valley only pretend to not care about money and all the fabulous things it buys.The truth is they love it!
Bilton’s examples:
- There is a “highly secret list” at Facebook called the TNR250 for “The Nouveau Riche 250.” It’s a list of Facebook’s first 250 employees, who are all rich enough to quietly discuss what kind of aeroplanes, yachts, and islands they would like to buy.
- Yammer CEO David Sacks threw himself a $1.4 million birthday party earlier this year. The theme: “Let him eat cake.”
- Last month, more million dollar homes were bought in Silicon Valley than anywhere else.
- VCs, according to Roger McNamee, are “making a million bucks a year without generating much, if any, return.”
