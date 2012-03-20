LIVE VIDEO: Gorilla Tranquilized After Getting Loose At The Buffalo Zoo

Police SWAT team are on the scene at the Buffalo Zoo after a gorilla got loose, Western New York’s WGRZ reports.



People at the zoo are being taken into buildings while officials try to contain the animal, according to WIVB.

UPDATE: The gorilla was contained and returned to its enclosure after being tranquilized by a sharp shooter, WIVB reports. No injuries were reported. You can watch a live video feed below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.