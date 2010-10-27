There's A "Good Chance" Katie Couric Will Extend Her CBS Contract Through the 2012 Elections

The story of Katie Couric’s future at CBS, fuelled mostly by anonymously-sourced media reports, seems to just go in circles. One minute it looks like she’s staying, the next minute it looks like she’s going, and so on.



Last we checked in, one such anonymous source close to Couric told us that the truth is, she still doesn’t know what she’s going to do when her highly lucrative contract ends in May.

But The Daily Beast’s Howard Kurtz now hears there’s “a good chance that [Couric] will sign a new deal with CBS that carries her at least through the 2012 elections.” But: “She is said to understand that her stratospheric salary would have to come down to earth.”

Kurtz writes:

CBS has no clear Plan B—one prospect, Anderson Cooper, recently signed a long-term deal with CNN—so the two sides may not be headed for divorce court after all. Couric has some prominent detractors at CBS News. But Moonves, the only person whose vote counts, remains close to her, and she has developed a stronger relationship with CBS News President Sean McManus.

The argument made by some insiders is that after the bumpy ride of the first couple of years, Couric is now invested in the place and CBS, which also features her on 60 Minutes, is invested in her. I would add this: If Couric leaves after her first contract, she will be viewed like a one-term president. It would take more years in the chair to buttress her anchor cred.

Read more at The Daily Beast >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.