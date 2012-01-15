There's A Good Chance Brunch Increased Your Risk Of Getting Cancer

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Eating two slices of bacon — or one sausage — a day can increase a person’s risk of developing pancreatic cancer by 19 per cent, a study out of Sweden has found.Pancreatic cancer kills 80 per cent of people in under a year of being diagnosed; only 5 per cent of patients are still alive after five years, according to The Guardian.



Eating 1.8 ounces of processed meat every day — the equivalent to one sausage or two rashers of bacon — increases the risk by 19 per cent, and the risk goes up if a person eats more, the paper cites experts from the “respected” Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, as saying.

The findings after examining data from 11 studies, including 6,643 cases of pancreatic cancer, were published in the British Journal of Cancer.

“Pancreatic cancer has poor survival rates,” the Daily Mail quoted Susanna Larsson from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm as saying. “So it’s important to understand what can increase the risk of this disease.”

Fox News cited experts as saying the overall risk of pancreatic cancer was relatively low. Most people have only a 1.4 per cent chance of getting pancreatic cancer, reported Dr. Richard Besser, ABC News’s senior health and medical editor. “If you have a serving of processed meat per day, your risk would go up to 1.7 per cent; still very small.”

It is dubbed “the silent killer,” as it often does not produce symptoms — such as back pain, loss of appetite and weight loss — in the early stages, according to ANI, which adds that:

Little is known about its causes other than that smoking, excess alcohol and being overweight all seem to contribute.

The risk posed by eating meat was substantially lower than for smoking, found to increase the likelihood of pancreatic cancer by 74 per cent, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, ordinary red meat, like steak, reportedly increases a man’s chance of getting the cancer, but not a woman’s.

