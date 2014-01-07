There's A Giant Manhole Fire Outside Of NYC's Time Inc. Building

A giant manhole fire has reportedly prompted evacuations near the Time Inc. building on 51st Street and 7th Avenue in New York City, according to NBC 4 in New York.

The fire is also near the three-Michelin-star rated restaurant Le Bernardin.

The cause might be a transformer fire. There haven’t been any reports of injuries, according to Fox 5 in New York.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.