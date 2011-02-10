There's A Fight Club For Geeks In Silicon Valley. Seriously.

This is actually pretty cool. There’s a club in Silicon Valley where geeks can blow off steam by beating each other up in a garage — just like the Fight Club of movie and novel fame. (TheNextWeb)



“In Silicon Valley we have the highest concentration of aggressive people in the United States,” a member says (has he been to a trading floor?). They need a place to blow off steam. The club is a bit nicer than the movie version, but it’s still people beating each other up pretty bad.

There’s a video. Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

