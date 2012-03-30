Millennial Women Are Feeling Burned Out By The Age Of 30

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider.com

When there’s around 40 million Millennials in the workplace, there’s a lot of competition. In the study “Generational Differences in Young Adults’ Life Goals, Concern of Others, and Civic Orientation,” researchers say that Gen Y-ers exhibit an increase in anxiety, depression and mental health issues compared to previous generations.



But these complications are worst in women because they can’t balance work and family.

“A millennial female burnout syndrome is emerging,” says Erica Dhawan, an MBA student at MIT and MPA student at Harvard, specializing in Gen Y, co-founder of the Galahads: the Secret Society for Kickass Women and a speaker at this year’s World Economic Forum at Davos.

In fact, they’re burning out by the age of 30, writes Larissa Faw in Forbes:

Today, 53 per cent of corporate entry-level jobs are held by women … Men are twice as likely as women to advance at each career transition stage. One rationale is that men are more likely than women to do things that help their personal well being at work, thus negating burnout, according to the Captivate Network. Men are 25 per cent more likely to take breaks throughout the day for personal activities, 7 per cent more likely to take a walk, 5 per cent more likely to go out to lunch, and 35 per cent more likely to take breaks “just to relax.”



According to MTV’s new “No Collar Workers” study, Millennials have a real desire to connect with their work and would “rather have no job than a job they hate.” With this need for a sense of purpose and technology playing a major role, it’s easy for young people to work around the clock without even realising it.

The lines are blurred between work and play because young people want to enter careers that they enjoy, Dhawan told us. Hence, if they enjoy their careers, they’ll most likely put more time into it. In fact, college-educated Gen Y-ers can have a nine-to-five job and also have their five-to-nine job where they’re freelancing or working on launching an organisation.

“More elite Millennials are more likely to change jobs or have one or two jobs at the same time,” Dhawan says. “They have less loyalty to any one type of job, but have more loyalty to their sense of purpose.”

And Millennial women are feeling it the most.

Now read about why Marissa Mayer says she doesn’t believe in burnout >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.