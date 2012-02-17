There's A Company Marketing Beer That's Specifically Made For Beer Pong

Photo: Screengrab from PongBeerUSA.com

Behold, Pong Beer.It’s beer that’s specifically made for usage in beer pong games—or at least that’s how it’s being marketed.



What’s different about Pong Beer that sets it apart from the other pong-worthy light beer brands?

Pong Beer’s big product pitch is the Rack Pack, which is a 30-pack that comes with two pong balls.

Not enough? Two 30-packs comes with a “reload”: 16 oz. party cups and four balls in one package, reports the Dallas Observer.

Basically, it’s a complete gimmick. But can marketing gimmicks work?

Gimmicks attract attention, but the biggest struggle is to make it stick with consumers. Pong Beer could be a big success if college students across the country make it the beer-of-choice at their parties.

But it would have to unseat Keystone Light—the unofficial king of beer pong brews.

Could that ever happen? Unlikely, since the Keystone brand is so entrenched. But over time, if it’s adopted as the standard, it could happen.

Pong Beer is already available in 10 states (NY, CT, NJ, PA, RI, OH, KY, TN, IL, WI), and is soon expanding to 10 more, according to its website. So far, it looks like the gimmick is working.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.