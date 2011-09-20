There's A Book Coming Out Today That Has The White House Freaked Out

Photo: Harpers

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Suskind is out with a new book today on President Barack Obama’s economic team that has the White House rattled.The book, “Confidence Men: Wall Street, Washington, and the Education of a President,” reveals a disorganized — and at times insubordinate — staff working under Obama, and an inexperienced president struggling to control them.



“The administration’s domestic policy was fast becoming a debate society run by Larry Summers,” Suskind writes. “Obama would sit on high, trying to judge if there was any shared ground between the competing debate teams that might coalesce into a policy.”

One of the more shocking revelations that leaked last week is that Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner is said to have disobeyed an order from Obama to plan to dissolve Citigroup in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Geithner denied the allegations Monday, saying that while he hasn’t read the book “I lived the reality. The book bears no resemblance to the reality — no resemblance.”

Suskind was granted remarkable access to the West Wing — including a sit down interview with Obama in February, when the president explained why he continues to get dragged down into the weeds of policy debates.

“What I do think is that myself, Clinton and Carter all have sort of the disease of being policy wonks,” Obama told Suskind. “And I think that if you get too consumed with that you lose sight of the importance of the larger message.”

Another embarrassment comes from former White House Communications Director Anita Dunn, who told Suskind, that “if it weren’t for the president, this place would be in court for a hostile workplace. Because it actually fit all of the classic legal requirements for a genuinely hostile workplace to women.”

The White House has launched an aggressive strategy to undermine the book’s veracity by pointing out every minor factual and spelling error, for instance, Suskind misstated that Geithner served as ‘Chairman’ of the New York Fed instead of ‘President.’

Press Secretary Jay Carney even accused Suskind of “lifting” a passage from Wikipedia — a particularly stunning accusation against a prominent journalist and author.

Suskind pushed back on the Today Show this morning, saying his book is “solid as a brick.”

For the White House to get this defensive, it’s clear they fear this book will have a deeply damaging impact on the President.

We’ll bring you more from the book — and the fallout — later today.

Watch Suskind on the Today Show defending his book:



