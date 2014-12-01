Former UBS Executive Live-Tweeted Plane Evacuation After Bomb Threat

An American Airlines aeroplane from Barcelona was evacuated early Sunday afternoon at New York City’s JFK Airport following a bomb threat.

“We are standing by precautionarily at JFK,” an FDNY spokesman told Business Insider shortly before 1 p.m. EST. “We’re awaiting information from the Port Authority.”

The bomb threat was “telephoned in,” a spokesman from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told The New York Times. One passenger told The Times that the plane had landed early but then taxied away from the terminal. Emergency personnel waited for them and ordered them to go to a grassy area by the runway, according to The Times.

Robert Wolf — the former President and Chief Operating Officer of UBS Investment Bank, as well as Chairman and CEO of UBS’s Group Americas division — was apparently on that flight, American Air Flight 67 from Barcelona. He sent out several tweets along with photos.

Just escorted by police off @AmericanAir flight 67 from Barcelona w rumours of bomb threat pic.twitter.com/J01pOMSEhf

— Robert Wolf (@robertwolf32) November 30, 2014

. @AmericanAir flight 67 – currently all in a holding area outside surround by police & emergency service units pic.twitter.com/44UCux26i6

— Robert Wolf (@robertwolf32) November 30, 2014

Coming off @AmericanAir flight 67 as Bomb Squad directs us pic.twitter.com/8WRGR6rLNZ

— Robert Wolf (@robertwolf32) November 30, 2014

