NEW YORK CITY ISSUES BLIZZARD WARNING

Photo: NOAA

The National Weather Service in New York City just issued a Blizzard Warning for Manhattan for tomorrow, Friday, Feb 8 at 6:00 AM through Saturday, 1:00 PM.From The National Weather Service:



A BLIZZARD WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS AND POOR VISIBILITIES ARE LIKELY. THIS WILL LEAD TO WHITEOUT CONDITIONS… MAKING TRAVEL EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. DO NOT TRAVEL. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL… HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED… STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE.

They warn there will be heavy snow and strong winds through New York City, Southern Westchester County and Coastal portions of Northeast New Jersey. Up to 14 inches of snow could fall on the city, and winds could reach up to 45 miles per hour. Temperatures will be in the 20s.

The historic storm will converge on New York and New England early tomorrow as two separate storm systems converge.

