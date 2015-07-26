A big fire broke out at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas

A massive fire broke out at the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday.

According to a hostess at the Las Vegas hotel who just identified herself as “Jeanette,” a fire broke out in the bamboo hut on the 14th floor of the hotel, where one of the hotel’s pools is located.

According to Jeanette, the fire was allegedly caused when a fryer located near the bamboo hut caught ablaze.

CNN reports that the fire has been extinguished.

Las Vegas residents and onlookers immediately took to Twitter to document the fire.

#cosmopolitanhotel in #vegas just caught on fire as we speak. Some ppl evacuating, some are spectating. pic.twitter.com/D63ccE2OD6

— Banco™ from da Top (@Jay_Matrix) July 25, 2015

The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas is on fire. pic.twitter.com/82rv6tPpPF

— Hank Moody II (@KylersMind) July 25, 2015