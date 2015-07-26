There's a big fire at Las Vegas's Cosmopolitan Hotel

A fire that appears to be massive broke out at the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday.

According to a hostess at the Las Vegas hotel who just identified herself as “Jeanette,” a fire broke out in the bamboo hut on the 14th floor of the hotel, where one of the hotel’s pools is located.

According to Jeanette, the fire was allegedly caused when a fryer located near the bamboo hut caught ablaze.

Las Vegas residents and onlookers immediately took to Twitter to document the fire.

The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas is on fire. pic.twitter.com/82rv6tPpPF

— Hank Moody II (@KylersMind) July 25, 2015