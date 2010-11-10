There's A Big 30-Year Auction Today, So Don't Forget What Happened Last Time

Joe Weisenthal

Does anyone else remember October 14, 2010?

We do. That was the last time the Treasury auctioned off 30-year debt, and basically the auction went like garbage, sending yields spiking.

And since then the 30-year has been routed thanks to QE-light, improving econ data, the Fed’s decision to concentrate its bond buying at the short end of the curve today.

And there’s another 30-year auction today, and there are fears that once again it could be a debacle. Investors have seen the declines, and even Bill Gross has declared the end of the bond bull market since then.

This chart of 30-year bond futures makes the selling clear. Stay tuned.

chart

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

bonds moneygame-us