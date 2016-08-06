These photos of Australia's bat hospital will melt your heart

Tolga Bat Hospital/Facebook The Tolga Bat Hospital is in Queensland, Australia.

Some people are afraid of bats, but they are also incredibly important to their ecosystems. They are responsible for pollinating a huge number of plant species and dispersing seeds. They also prevent insect populations from growing out of control.

Although they may be small, bats make up around 20% of the world’s mammals. They come in second only to rodents.

Oceania has some of the most unique bat communities in the world due to its island geography. But, disease outbreaks and habitat destruction there — and around the world — are creating obstacles for bats. There are currently at least 22 endangered and critically endangered bat species in Oceania.

Luckily, there is a place in Queensland, Australia that is working to combat the destruction of bat populations. The Tolga Bat Hospital became an incorporated not-for-profit in 2002, and has been providing a home for this furry mammal ever since. And the photos are heart melting.

Take a look inside one of the cutest animal hospitals you didn’t know that you needed to see.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.