Marvel Will Release Two Different Versions Of 'Iron Man 3'

A different version of ‘Iron Man 3’ will be released in China.

When “Iron Man 3” hits the big screen this summer, there will be two versions of the film.



Marvel Studios announced that Chinese distributor DMG entertainment will release a different separate of the film in China.

Both Marvel and DMG collaborated to make the film as some of the footage in the new film was shot in Beijing.

China often censors its movies and is strict when it comes to the both the material and amount of foreign films shown.

Last year, nearly 30 minutes were cut out of “Cloud Atlas” when it premiered in Beijing without the producers’ knowledge.

According to the statement, the main difference between the two films will be the addition of Chinese actress Fan Bingbing overseas.

The China-only film will also feature “specially prepared bonus footage made exclusively for the Chinese audience.”

Bingbing was shown in the Chinese international trailer for the film along with Chinese actor Wang Xueqi.

Xueqi will also appear in all other U.S. and international versions of the film.

Watch the trailer featuring Bingbing below.

“Iron Man 3” comes out May 3.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.