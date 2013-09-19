2014 Is The First Time In 9 Years There Won't Be A New Pixar Movie

NEW YORK (AP) — Walt Disney Pictures has pushed the release date of the Pixar film “The Good Dinosaur” to November 2015, leaving the Pixar cupboard bare for next year.

The 3-D film had been planned to hit theatres in May before Disney’s announcement Wednesday.

It means that 2014 will be the first year since 2005 to go without a new Pixar movie.

“The Good Dinosaur” imagines a world if dinosaurs never became extinct. The production has been rocky, with director Bob Peterson exiting the film last month. A replacement hasn’t been named.

Pixar’s “Finding Nemo” sequel, “Finding Dory,” has been pushed from November 2015 to June 2016. Planned for summer 2015 is “Inside Out,” a film set inside a young girl’s brain.

