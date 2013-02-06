Disney CEO Bob Iger Confirms There Will Be More Than Three 'Star Wars' Films

Photo: Lucasfilm screencap
Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed on CNBC that there will be more “Star Wars” films in addition to the three already in the works!”There’s been speculation … and I can confirm that we are in fact working on a few standalone films,” says Iger. “Larry Kasdan and Simon Kinberg are both working on films derived from great ‘Star Wars’ characters.”
Kasdan co-wrote “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” while Kinberg worked on the screenplay for “Sherlock Holmes” and is currently writing “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”
The standalone films will be in addition to episodes 7, 8, and 9 that are currently in the works.
Iger says that Disney plans on making the new trilogy over a six-year period with the standalone films being released within that time frame as well.
Could we be seeing a Yoda or Chewbacca spinoff down the line?
Watch the announcement below:
