Disney CEO Bob Iger Confirms There Will Be More Than Three 'Star Wars' Films

Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed on CNBC that there will be more “Star Wars” films in addition to the three already in the works!”There’s been speculation … and I can confirm that we are in fact working on a few standalone films,” says Iger. “Larry Kasdan and Simon Kinberg are both working on films derived from great ‘Star Wars’ characters.”



Kasdan co-wrote “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” while Kinberg worked on the screenplay for “Sherlock Holmes” and is currently writing “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

The standalone films will be in addition to episodes 7, 8, and 9 that are currently in the works.

Iger says that Disney plans on making the new trilogy over a six-year period with the standalone films being released within that time frame as well.

Could we be seeing a Yoda or Chewbacca spinoff down the line?

Watch the announcement below:



