Phablets Will Outnumber Tablet Sales Three To One By 2018

The days of the 3.5-inch or 4.0-inch phone screen are gone. The entire smartphone market has been moving towards phablets over the past few quarters, and that trend is set to continue, as phablets become the go-to smartphone form factor.

We at BI Intelligence define the phablet as a smartphone with a screen between 5-inches and 7-inches.

While this is a broad definition, the advantage is that it captures one of the most important trends in the smartphone market in the last couple of years — the phenomenal popularity of phones like the Samsung Galaxy S4 released in 2013 (5 inches) and S5 launched in 2014 (5.1 inches).

In part, the massive success generated by the Galaxy line is responsible for nudging all phone manufacturers toward the the phablet — in particular, Apple.

The iPhone line has kept to smaller screen sizes so far, but the expectation is that later this year Apple will be launching two large-screened phones. One of these, with a 5.5-inch screen, would fall under our definition of a phablet.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we survey these trends toward larger screens and build out our own exclusive forecast for the phablet market. We also look at how phablets have altered the smartphone market and cannibalised demand for tablets.

Here are some of the key points from the report:

The report is full of charts and data that can be downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access to all BI Intelligence’s charts, data, and analysis on the mobile industry, sign up for a free trial.

