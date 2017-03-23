Australia's federal parliament will increase security today following the Westminster attack

Andrew Sheargold / Getty Images / File.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has announced that there will be an increased police presence at Parliament House in Canberra today, following the terrorist attack at Westminster overnight.

Four people, including a police officer, have died and 20 were injured after a lone attacker mowed down dozens of pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in a 4X4 car, before killing a police officer with a knife in the grounds of the UK parliament.

He was shot dead by police. The suspect has not been named by authorities yet.

Turnbull says the decision to increase AFP presence in Canberra — today is a parliamentary sitting day — is an “appropriate response” to the events in London.

“This is an assault on every democracy, every parliament, every free nation,” he said.

“We condemn it, and we stand in absolutely resolute solidarity with the people of Britain.

“Our agencies have been in touch with their counterparts in London overnight and will continue to work very closely together.”

Turnbull offered his “heartfelt sympathy” to the British people, and said that the two countries remained “staunch allies in the war against terrorism”.

Australia’s security outlook and the terror threat level has not changed and remains at “probable”.

Foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop the details for the DFAT hotline for Australians to call if they are concerned about family or friends.

