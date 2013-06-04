There Will Be A Batman Easter Egg In 'Man Of Steel'

Wayne Enterprises is making a small cameo in ‘Man of Steel.’

When “Man of Steel” flies into theatres later this month, keep your eyes peeled Batfans.



Director Zack Snyder has found a way to incorporate the Dark Knight into the Superman reboot.

During interviews for “Man of Steel” Snyder told blog Omelete villain Zod (Michael Shannon) will destroy a satellite with the Wayne Enterprises logo on it.

Wayne Enterprises is the company run by Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman.

Since we’re sure it will be a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the logo should look something like this.

So, while Zod’s (presumably) flying to Earth, keep your eyes open.

What does this mean?

For those hoping for a Superman / Batman film down the line it means the two DC superheroes exist in the same timeline and universe.

When asked about a pairing, Snyder didn’t exactly say no to Omelete.

“I don’t know. Everything is interesting at this point. And don’t forget that Lex is out there, doing who knows what …”

That “Lex” he’s referring to is, of course, Superman’s nemesis Lex Luther.

As for Batman, it helps to have the men who worked on “The Dark Knight” trilogy around behind-the-scenes of the “Man of Steel” films (David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan).

Naturally, this news has also stirred the pot for “Justice League” film rumours, a movie Warner Brothers has to be at the least thinking about considering the giant payoff of Disney and Marvel’s “The Avengers” last year.

“Man of Steel” hits theatres June 14.

