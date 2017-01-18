There will be 24 billion IoT devices installed on Earth by 2020

Photo: BI Intelligence.

By 2020, more than 24 billion internet-connected devices will be installed globally — that’s more than 4 devices for every human on earth.

The Internet of Things first came to us on PCs. Then it moved to smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and TVs.

But now it’s coming to all of our everyday devices that fall under the IoT umbrella.

This IoT revolution has the potential to change our homes, transportation, work, even our cities. But how will we arrive in this new era?

BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s premium research service, has developed a slide deck analyzing the growth of internet-connected devices — particularly the Internet of Things (IoT).

To get your copy of this slide deck, simply click here

Learn more:

Subscribe to an All-Access pass to BI Intelligence and gain immediate access to this report and over 100 other expertly researched reports. As an added bonus, you’ll also gain access to all future reports and daily newsletters to ensure you stay ahead of the curve and benefit personally and professionally. » START A MEMBERSHIP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.