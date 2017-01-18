There will be 24 billion IoT devices installed on Earth by 2020

By 2020, more than 24 billion internet-connected devices will be installed globally — that’s more than 4 devices for every human on earth.
The Internet of Things first came to us on PCs. Then it moved to smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and TVs.
But now it’s coming to all of our everyday devices that fall under the IoT umbrella.
This IoT revolution has the potential to change our homes, transportation, work, even our cities. But how will we arrive in this new era?
BI Intelligence, Business Insider's premium research service, has developed a slide deck analyzing the growth of internet-connected devices — particularly the Internet of Things (IoT).
