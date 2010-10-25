There Were No Illegal Hits To The Head In The NFL This Weekend

Photo: ESPN/Verizon/NFL

There were no penalties called for illegal hits to the head in any of the NFL’s 13 games on Sunday, the first week after players were warned about increased penalties for dangerous play.Unlike the week before, when seven players were taken off the field, there appeared to be no major head injuries, and the head of NFL officiating indicated that he’s seen a change in behaviour after players were lectured about the proper way to tackle.



Even James Harrison, who threatened to quit football over the new policy admitted that he let up on a Dolphins running back who had put his down—lo and behold—the 242-pound linebacker was able to make the tackle.

